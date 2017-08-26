Nick Jonas Slams Fan Who Mocked His Height After Taking a Pic: 'You Need Some Manners'

A fan named Zak Hanzal posted a snap of himself posing with the pop star on Instagram this week, mocking the singer for his height.

"@nickjonas u need a few more inches bruhh," he wrote alongside the pic.

Jonas clearly didn't take the comment lightly, however, responding in the comments section, "You need some manners "bruh" I didn't need to stop to take that picture with you. Just rude. Very rude."