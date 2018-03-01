Nick Jonas Spotted Making Out With Stunning Brunette in Australia -- See the Pic!

Nick Jonas spent some time getting up-close and personal with a beautiful brunette in Australia.

The 25-year-old "Jealous" singer, who is in Sydney with brother Joe Jonas, carved some time out of his busy schedule on Wednesday to spark a romance with a local Australian woman, Annalisa Azaredo.

The pair spent the day together, but their date apparently got off to a rough start when they went for a scenic bicycle ride and Azaredo, a biomedical sciences at the University of Melbourne, fell off, cutting up her knees.

They didn't let a little scrape ruin their day together, however. The two powered on and had some fun in the sun, grabbing drinks at a local bar and hanging out on the beach.

Jonas and Azaredo opted for summer casual looks. The "Chains" singer rocked a black T-shirt, trucker hat and shorts, while his beaming date sported a royal blue bikini under a billowy black mini-dress and a New York Yankees ballcap. (Jonas happens to be a huge fan of the MLB team!)

As their date came to a close in the evening, they packed on the PDA, making out passionately after grabbing a nightcap.

While their date seemed to go well, Azaredo apparently wanted to stay out of the spotlight. After she was identified as Jonas' date, she apparently ended up deleting her Instagram account within hours.

Jonas has been single since 2015, when he and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo called it quits after two years together. The singer was later briefly romantically linked to Kate Hudson.

Most recently, speculation began swirling that Jonas has sparked a romance with The Handmaid's Tale star Madeline Brewer. ET spoke with the actress on the red carpet at the SAG Awards in Los Angeles in January, where she clarified the relationship rumors. Check out the video below to hear more.

