Nick Jonas on Whether He'll Be the Best Man or the Wedding Singer at Brother Joe's Wedding (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas will sing.... but he'd rather cut loose!

The 25-year-old singer talked to ET on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, where he opened up about what his duties would be at his brother Joe's upcoming wedding to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and whether they might include Best Man or wedding singer!

"I think my brother Kevin, when he got married, he had all of us be the best men," Nick revealed. "That's kind of the diplomatic approach, but I don't know. It's up to him."

"If he wants me to sing, I'll sing, but I kind of just want to be able to enjoy the night and dance my [a**] off."