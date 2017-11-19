Nick Jonas on Whether He'll Be the Best Man or the Wedding Singer at Brother Joe's Wedding (Exclusive)
Nick Jonas will sing.... but he'd rather cut loose!
The 25-year-old singer talked to ET on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet, where he opened up about what his duties would be at his brother Joe's upcoming wedding to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, and whether they might include Best Man or wedding singer!
"I think my brother Kevin, when he got married, he had all of us be the best men," Nick revealed. "That's kind of the diplomatic approach, but I don't know. It's up to him."
"If he wants me to sing, I'll sing, but I kind of just want to be able to enjoy the night and dance my [a**] off."
Nick, who performed at the AMAs, also took the time to shout out his fellow artist Selena Gomez.
In regard to Selena's first performance since her kidney transplant surgery, Nick said, "I wouldn't be able to speak upon what she's feeling or going through, but I can say it's amazing to see what she's done and what she's gone through.
"I think we're all supporting her and sending her all the love in the world," he added. "I think she's going to be amazing tonight."
Watch the video below for the sweet things Nick has said about his brother and sister-in-law-to-be.