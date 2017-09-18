Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd Face Off Against Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy in 'DWTS' Season 25 Premiere

Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 25th season on Monday with a whole new slate of celebs competing for the coveted Mirrorball trophy -- including husband and wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who were teamed up with fellow couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

Nick and Peta took the stage first, performing a cha cha set to "Come Get It Bae" by Pharrell Williams, and the new mom flaunted her flawless washboard abs as they rocked the stage.