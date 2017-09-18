Nick Lachey & Peta Murgatroyd Face Off Against Vanessa Lachey & Maks Chmerkovskiy in 'DWTS' Season 25 Premiere
Dancing With the Stars kicked off its 25th season on Monday with a whole new slate of celebs competing for the coveted Mirrorball trophy -- including husband and wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who were teamed up with fellow couple Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.
Nick and Peta took the stage first, performing a cha cha set to "Come Get It Bae" by Pharrell Williams, and the new mom flaunted her flawless washboard abs as they rocked the stage.
Peta and Maks welcomed their first child, Shai Aleksander, back in January. By the time the last season premiered in March, both stars were already back on the dance floor and in top form, but it's possible that Peta has never looked better.
For their efforts, Nick and Peta earned three '6's, putting them toward the front of the pack -- but that was before Vanessa and Maks came out to show them how it's done.
Vanessa and Maks also performed a cha cha -- set to "Woman" by Kesha feat. The Dap-Kings Horns -- and the pair hit the stage making light of Maks being a new dad. Vanessa, who shares three children with Nick, came out pushing a black stroller while Maks began the dance with a Baby Bjorn strapped to his chest and carrying a fake baby.
Their dominance of the dance floor didn't end with cute baby props, however. The duo made sure to deliver when it came to their performance, and Vanessa ended up impressing all the judges.
For their cha cha, Vanessa and Maks were awarded three '7's for a total of 21 out of 30, putting them near the top of the leader board.
As the season progresses, the competition between the couples is sure to heat up and it's going to be fun to see how their relationships come into play as the field narrows.
Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
