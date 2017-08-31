Nick Viall Posts 'Something Positive' After Vanessa Grimaldi Split

A source told ET this week that Grimaldi has been "laying low" since calling off her engagement to Viall last Friday.

"Vanessa has been spending time in Montreal, leaning on family and close friends," the source said. "She's been laying low watching movies at home and indulging in her grandmother's comfort food."

"She's still in contact with Nick so that makes things easier. They're still close," the source added, while Viall told Us Weeklythat he still "loves her very much."

“My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system,” he continued. “We’re trying to do that and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other."