Nick Viall Posts 'Something Positive' After Vanessa Grimaldi Split
Nick Viall is focusing on the "positive."
The former Bachelor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a nice pic of the sunset following his split from Vanessa Grimaldi.
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Grimaldi Is 'Laying Low' Following Nick Viall Split: 'They're Still Close'
"Something Positive," Viall captioned the snap.
RELATED: Nick Viall Speaks Out About Vanessa Grimaldi Breakup: ‘I Still Love Her’
A source told ET this week that Grimaldi has been "laying low" since calling off her engagement to Viall last Friday.
"Vanessa has been spending time in Montreal, leaning on family and close friends," the source said. "She's been laying low watching movies at home and indulging in her grandmother's comfort food."
"She's still in contact with Nick so that makes things easier. They're still close," the source added, while Viall told Us Weeklythat he still "loves her very much."
“My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system,” he continued. “We’re trying to do that and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other."
RELATED: Inside Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi's Split: Troubled From the Start, Amicable In the End
See more on the pair's breakup in the video below.