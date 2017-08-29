Nick Viall Says Vanessa Grimaldi Is Still Part of His ‘Support Network’ Despite Split: ‘I Still Love Her’
Bachelor star Nick Viall has spoken out about his split from Vanessa Grimaldi, revealing he still loves his ex-fiancée and that they remain each other’s “support network.”
"I still love her very much. I'm not afraid to say that," the 36-year-old reality star told US Weekly on Monday, adding that the two are still friends. “I’m always trying to stay busy, especially right now with things.”
“My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system,” he continued. “We’re trying to do that and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other."
The couple got engaged on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March, and announced their split on Friday.
With regard to how he gets through difficult times, Viall said spending time with loved ones is key. He’s also planning on getting out of town as he comes to terms with his new single status.
"I'm lucky enough to have friends outside of L.A,” he said. “I’m heading back to Chicago this weekend, which I think will be good for me. I’m trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. And, what helps me is just believing in yourself. It’s obviously easy to get insecure and feel bad about yourself. You get in your head about things when things aren’t working out for you."
As for Grimaldi, ET has learned that she is also spending time with friends and family, at home in Canada.
"Vanessa has been spending time in Montreal, leaning on family and close friends," a source close to the star told ET on Monday. "She's been laying low watching movies at home and indulging in her grandmother's comfort food."
"She's still in contact with Nick, so that makes things easier,” the insider added. “They're still close."
