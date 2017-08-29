Nick Viall Says Vanessa Grimaldi Is Still Part of His ‘Support Network’ Despite Split: ‘I Still Love Her’

“My friends, my family and Vanessa and I are still very much each other’s support system,” he continued. “We’re trying to do that and it’s a challenge at times, but we still realize that we’re there for each other."

The couple got engaged on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March, and announced their split on Friday.

With regard to how he gets through difficult times, Viall said spending time with loved ones is key. He’s also planning on getting out of town as he comes to terms with his new single status.

"I'm lucky enough to have friends outside of L.A,” he said. “I’m heading back to Chicago this weekend, which I think will be good for me. I’m trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. And, what helps me is just believing in yourself. It’s obviously easy to get insecure and feel bad about yourself. You get in your head about things when things aren’t working out for you."