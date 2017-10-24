Nicki Minaj Celebrates the 7th Anniversary of 'Monster,' Reveals Kanye West Almost Didn't Put It on His Album

Nicki Minaj slays on "Monster," but according to her, it almost didn't make Kanye West's album.

The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the song's seventh anniversary with a snippet of her verse from the track.

"Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album," Minaj wrote. "He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!! 💞."

"I became the first female rapper to perform @ Yankee Stadium on the JAY/Eminem stadium tour," she continued. "When I saw him, Jay said: 'when u got so nice'? I said: 'I been nice'! Ha!"