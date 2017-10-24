Music

Nicki Minaj Celebrates the 7th Anniversary of 'Monster,' Reveals Kanye West Almost Didn't Put It on His Album

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj slays on "Monster," but according to her, it almost didn't make Kanye West's album. 

The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the song's seventh anniversary with a snippet of her verse from the track. 

"Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album," Minaj wrote. "He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!! 💞."

"I became the first female rapper to perform @ Yankee Stadium on the JAY/Eminem stadium tour," she continued. "When I saw him, Jay said: 'when u got so nice'? I said: 'I been nice'! Ha!"

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Hysterically Asks John Mayer If Her Body Would Be His 'Wonderland,' Leaves Him Speechless

"Kanye, thank you for being the genius you are. You always put others first. I fought u every step of the way but it worked out. (He wanted me to add more of that growling monster voice and I felt it was over kill.) He wouldn’t give in," she said. "In the end, maybe he was right. Ha! - this song featured Barbie and Roman. Chyna was my stunt double in the video. (Due to her ASSets). Amber had spoken highly of me to Ye n pushed for him to meet with me. The rest is history."

"Ye, Jay, Em...All 3 of them helped me in some way," Minaj concluded. "Love."

Minaj recently reunited with Chyna in the recording studio after filming a video wearing matching latex looks and driving Lamborghinis. 

Watch below. 