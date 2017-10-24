Nicki Minaj Celebrates the 7th Anniversary of 'Monster,' Reveals Kanye West Almost Didn't Put It on His Album
Nicki Minaj slays on "Monster," but according to her, it almost didn't make Kanye West's album.
The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the song's seventh anniversary with a snippet of her verse from the track.
"Kanye called me to tell me Jay put a verse on this song & that he was still deciding if he would put it on his album. Haha. It was like an hour long call where I tried to convince him to let the song stay on his album," Minaj wrote. "He felt this verse would end up being the talk of the album. I said: YOU’RE KANYE WEST!!!! 💞."
"I became the first female rapper to perform @ Yankee Stadium on the JAY/Eminem stadium tour," she continued. "When I saw him, Jay said: 'when u got so nice'? I said: 'I been nice'! Ha!"
"Kanye, thank you for being the genius you are. You always put others first. I fought u every step of the way but it worked out. (He wanted me to add more of that growling monster voice and I felt it was over kill.) He wouldn’t give in," she said. "In the end, maybe he was right. Ha! - this song featured Barbie and Roman. Chyna was my stunt double in the video. (Due to her ASSets). Amber had spoken highly of me to Ye n pushed for him to meet with me. The rest is history."
"Ye, Jay, Em...All 3 of them helped me in some way," Minaj concluded. "Love."
Minaj recently reunited with Chyna in the recording studio after filming a video wearing matching latex looks and driving Lamborghinis.
