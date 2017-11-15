Nicki Minaj Has 'Minaj a Trois' on Risque 'Break the Internet' Cover, Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna React

If you thought Kim Kardashian West's Paper magazine cover was jaw-dropping, you haven't seen Nicki Minaj's "Minaj a trois."

Like Kardashian's 2014 issue, the publication declared that the 34-year-old rapper was attempting to "break the Internet" with her NSFW cover. In the risque image, there are three versions of Minaj, one of which has long black hair and is sitting on a chair with her legs open, wearing nothing but nipple pasties, thigh-high boots and small shorts.

Meanwhile, a blonde version of Minaj in a pink scantily-clad dress is grabbing the black-haired Minaj's breast. There's also another version of the artist with long blonde hair, sporting a black pleather leotard and seated between the dark-haired Minaj's legs.