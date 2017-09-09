Nicki Minaj Hysterically Asks John Mayer If Her Body Would Be His 'Wonderland,' Leaves Him Speechless
You win this round, Nicki Minaj.
The 34-year-old rapper left John Mayer speechless with her hysterical response to his question of whether she'd like him or not.
"I spend an inordinate amount of time per day wondering if Nicki Minaj would like me or not," Mayer tweeted on Friday afternoon.
Just minutes later, Minaj replied with this:
And left everyone (including Mayer) screaming.
"Please hold, losing my shit," he wrote back. "This isn't my reply yet."
Mayer supposedly wrote "Your Body is a Wonderland" about his ex, Jennifer Love Hewitt, but it's another song inspired by a more recent ex, Katy Perry, that he has trouble performing live.
