Nicki Minaj’s Ex Meek Mill Sentenced to Two to Four Years in Prison, Jay-Z Calls the Decision ‘Unjust’

Meek Mill will be spending the next two to four years behind bars. CBS News reports that the 30-year-old rapper was sentenced by a Philadelphia judge on Monday.

Mill was charged with violating his probation after a 2009 drug and gun case and has been dealing with Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley for almost a decade now.

"I've been trying to help you since 2009," Brinkley said (per CBS News). "You basically thumbed your nose at me."

The judge cited a failed drug test, failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel, and two other unrelated arrests.