Nicki Minaj’s Ex Meek Mill Sentenced to Two to Four Years in Prison, Jay-Z Calls the Decision ‘Unjust’
Meek Mill will be spending the next two to four years behind bars. CBS News reports that the 30-year-old rapper was sentenced by a Philadelphia judge on Monday.
Mill was charged with violating his probation after a 2009 drug and gun case and has been dealing with Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley for almost a decade now.
"I've been trying to help you since 2009," Brinkley said (per CBS News). "You basically thumbed your nose at me."
The judge cited a failed drug test, failure to comply with a court order restricting his travel, and two other unrelated arrests.
Mill acknowledged the violations and noted that jail time would likely end his musical career, adding, "I may have made a mistake but I never had the intention of disrespecting you.”
Following the sentencing, rapper Jay-Z took to Facebook to disagree with Mill’s mandatory jail time.
“The sentence handed down by the Judge -- against the recommendation of the Assistant District Attorney and Probation Officer -- is unjust and heavy handed. We will always stand by and support Meek Mill, both as he attempts to right this wrongful sentence and then in returning to his musical career,” he wrote.
Mill’s ex, Nicki Minaj, has stayed quiet on the subject of his upcoming incarceration. On Monday night she attended the 14th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards where she posed with Anna Wintour, Valentino, and more.