Nicky Hilton Celebrates With Sister Paris at Baby Shower With Guests Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards: Pics!
Baby No. 2! Nicky Hilton celebrated her impending bundle of joy on Tuesday surrounded by her friends and family.
The 34-year-old wore a blue printed long-sleeved dress and matching velvet heels. As if to dispel baby gender theories based on her dress color, Nicky’s sister, Paris Hilton, sported a pink and white dress.
They also had both a pink and a blue cake in addition to lots of treats including a tree of macaroons, tarts, and candies.
“My mom @KathyHilton is the best decorator! #NickysBabyShower,” Paris captioned a shot of the spread.
Lots of family and friends were in attendance, including Real Housewives Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel.
“Celebrating the new baby with the #Squad. #NickysBabyShower,” Paris wrote.
Nicky announced her second pregnancy in July. She and husband James Rothschild are already parents to daughter Lily, 16 months.
For more from the Hiltons, watch the clip below!
RELATED CONTENT:
MORE: Nicky Hilton and James Rothschild Are Expecting Baby No. 2!
MORE: Paris Hilton Claims She and Britney Spears 'Invented the Selfie' 11 Years Ago -- See the Flashback Pics
MORE: Paris Hilton Lends a Helping Hand to Mexico Earthquake Victims