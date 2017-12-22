Nicky Hilton Welcomes Second Daughter With Husband James Rothschild

Nicky Hilton Rothschild has got the greatest gift, just in time for Christmas!

The 34-year-old businesswoman welcomed baby No. 2, daughter Teddy, with husband James Rothschild, she revealed on Twitter Friday.

"Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world," Hilton wrote. "Feeling very blessed this holiday season."

Teddy joins the Rothschild family just over a year and a half after their first daughter, Lily-Grace Victoria, was born on July 8, 2016, almost a year to the day after Hilton and her husband wed on July 10, 2015.

Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world. Feeling very blessed this holiday season. — Nicky Rothschild (@NickyHilton) December 22, 2017

Congratulations to the happy family!

