Nicky Hilton Welcomes Second Daughter With Husband James Rothschild
Nicky Hilton Rothschild has got the greatest gift, just in time for Christmas!
The 34-year-old businesswoman welcomed baby No. 2, daughter Teddy, with husband James Rothschild, she revealed on Twitter Friday.
"Christmas came early! On December 20th James and I welcomed a baby girl, Teddy Rothschild into the world," Hilton wrote. "Feeling very blessed this holiday season."
Teddy joins the Rothschild family just over a year and a half after their first daughter, Lily-Grace Victoria, was born on July 8, 2016, almost a year to the day after Hilton and her husband wed on July 10, 2015.
Congratulations to the happy family!
RELATED CONTENT:
Nicky Hilton Celebrates With Sister Paris at Baby Shower With Guests Bethenny Frankel and Kyle Richards: Pics!
Nicky Hilton Flashes Her Incredible Post-Baby Body in Gym Selfie
Nicky Hilton Takes Baby Lily-Grace Out for Stroll in Chicest Stroller Ever