Nicole Kidman Admits She Had 'No Confidence' About Singing on Keith Urban's Song 'Female' (Exclusive)

Nicole Kidman won't get behind a microphone for just anyone!

ET talked to the Big Little Lies star and her country crooner husband, Keith Urban, on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, where she admits that performing backing vocals on Urban's song "Female" is not something that came easily to her... at all!

"No, I don't," the 50-year-old actress argued in response to her husband saying Kidman has the most beautiful voice in the world. "I went down [to sing vocals] and I did it because he asked me to."

"He knows I have no confidence when it comes to singing," she added. "So I'll sing for him and that's it."