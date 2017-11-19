Nicole Kidman Admits She Had 'No Confidence' About Singing on Keith Urban's Song 'Female' (Exclusive)
Nicole Kidman won't get behind a microphone for just anyone!
ET talked to the Big Little Lies star and her country crooner husband, Keith Urban, on the 2017 American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday, where she admits that performing backing vocals on Urban's song "Female" is not something that came easily to her... at all!
"No, I don't," the 50-year-old actress argued in response to her husband saying Kidman has the most beautiful voice in the world. "I went down [to sing vocals] and I did it because he asked me to."
"He knows I have no confidence when it comes to singing," she added. "So I'll sing for him and that's it."
Meanwhile, it was an incredible night for Urban, who won three awards -- Favorite Male Artist, Song and Album -- in the country category, thanking his wife while accepting his accolades at the show. Ahead of the fan-voted show, the 50-year-old singer expressed gratitude for his fans' support.
"It's a huge honor. What you guys at home have done for this record is beyond description, so I'm very grateful," he shared. "The fans get to have their say. I love that."
The couple was also amazing together at the show, at one point posing for a picture with Pink.
