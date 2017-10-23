Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell Open Up About Filming Intimate Scenes: 'It's Very Much Business' (Exclusive)

"I think from the minute [Colin and I] met, I just felt safe, which is always a great place to be with another actor," Kidman, 50, said.

The 41-year-old actor agreed, stressing that at the end of the day, it's all just a part of the job.

"You get through [those scenes] as quickly as you can, while not rushing it at the same time. It's very much business," Farrell said. "You're there to tell a story. You're there to honor the characters that have been written by somebody else and whose voice you are now beginning to adapt to yourself. You hear, 'Cut,' and everyone looks away, and you make sure that the person you're working with has cover."

Kidman, who plays Farrell's wife in the film, added that those particular scenes are often essential to telling a good story.

"As soon as I take myself out of the equation, it's just the storytelling," she said. "These particular scenes are very much needed for the relationship. They say so much."

Despite the film's seemingly disturbing nature, Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, is definitely a fan.

"Keith saw it in Cannes, and he flipped out," she admitted. "He was completely entranced."