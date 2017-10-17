Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Addresses Her Emmys Kiss With Alexander Skarsgard
Nicole Kidman found herself having to defend her kiss with her Big Little Lies co-star, Alexander Skarsgard, when his name was called as a winner at the Emmy Awards last month.
While on The Graham Norton Show with her Upside co-star, Bryan Cranston, and her Killing of a Sacred Deer co-star, Colin Farrell, the 50-year-old actress fended off jokes about her locking lips with Skarsgard as her husband, Keith Urban, was nearby.
"You are so provocative, Graham," she told the British talk show host when he put a photo up on the screen of the kiss.
Kidman then defended her Emmys moment with the 41-year-old actor, referencing the intense scenes they shot together for the HBO miniseries. “I did kiss [Skarsgard], but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex,” she explained. “I’ve got an amazing, supportive husband who I love more than anything in the world, and I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss, and he’s like a mannequin.”
Garnering laughs from her co-stars and Norton, Kidman attempted to backtrack her "mannequin" statement, exclaiming, "I mean, not a mannequin. I’m done."
In another awkward moment, Kidman was asked about how she and Urban celebrated her 50th birthday. "He did some fireworks and ...other stuff," she said, laughing coyly.
Just prior to Kidman and Skarsgard's big Emmy wins, ET spoke with the actress and her husband about how she balanced her home life with the emotionally draining role she took on in Big Little Lies.
"Normally I can step back into my family life in a very easy way. I mean, not always, but you know, usually. I've been working a long time now, but it was hard," Kidman confessed. "Luckily I have a partner who is artistic, so he understands what it takes to support that."
She also gushed over how supportive Urban was during this time. "[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times -- really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain," she recalled. "Luckily I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out."
