Nicole Kidman Awkwardly Addresses Her Emmys Kiss With Alexander Skarsgard

Nicole Kidman found herself having to defend her kiss with her Big Little Lies co-star, Alexander Skarsgard, when his name was called as a winner at the Emmy Awards last month.

While on The Graham Norton Show with her Upside co-star, Bryan Cranston, and her Killing of a Sacred Deer co-star, Colin Farrell, the 50-year-old actress fended off jokes about her locking lips with Skarsgard as her husband, Keith Urban, was nearby.

"You are so provocative, Graham," she told the British talk show host when he put a photo up on the screen of the kiss.