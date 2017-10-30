Nicole Kidman on How Husband Keith Urban Keeps Her Emotionally Safe
Nicole Kidman is grateful for what Keith Urban brings to their marriage.
The Big Little Lies star is one of the cover models for Glamour's "Women of the Year" issue -- along with Gigi Hadid, Solange Knowles, Samantha Bee and the women behind the Women’s March -- where she opens up about the nurturing her country singer husband of 11 years provides.
“Keith always says to me, ‘You stay raw and sensitive, and I’ll buffer things for you,’ which is a beautiful offering," the 50-year-old Oscar winner explains. "He is always told, ‘You’re so tough,’ And he says, ‘That’s not what I want for you, Nicole. You don’t need to get a thick skin.’”
“I think for me, it’s about having a place that’s safe to nurture you, where the tears can be shed," she adds. "That way I can actually go back open and curious and willing. And at times scarred and a little damaged, but not with a sword like, ‘I’m seeking revenge.’ Because that just doesn’t interest me.”
Kidman also discusses her gender equality activism, and pledging to work with a female director at least every 18 months.
“As an actor, you’re only as good as the things you’re offered,” Kidman says. “And there just weren’t any women offering me things. So, when you dissect that, you realize there aren’t women offering you things because they don’t have the opportunities."
"I work to raise money for women’s cancers; I use my voice for violence against women," she continues. "And so I was like, ‘I need to be a part of the movement that will, hopefully, change the statistics of the field.’”
“I also can’t be talking about it and not doing it. Because, to be an advocate, you have to actually put things into action," Kidman explains. "It’s like, ‘OK, Rebecca. You’re making a movie? Let’s go.’ ‘OK, Karyn Kusama’—I’m working with her next—‘we may not have an enormous budget, but let’s go do it. I’ll get down in the trenches with you.’”
The two women Kidman refers to, Rebecca Miller and Kusama, are directing two projects she has in the works, She Came to Me and a police thriller, Destroyer, respectively.
Meanwhile, it's so good to see how respective Kidman and Urban are to each other, both in their relationship and their careers.
