Nicole Kidman on How Husband Keith Urban Keeps Her Emotionally Safe

“Keith always says to me, ‘You stay raw and sensitive, and I’ll buffer things for you,’ which is a beautiful offering," the 50-year-old Oscar winner explains. "He is always told, ‘You’re so tough,’ And he says, ‘That’s not what I want for you, Nicole. You don’t need to get a thick skin.’”

“I think for me, it’s about having a place that’s safe to nurture you, where the tears can be shed," she adds. "That way I can actually go back open and curious and willing. And at times scarred and a little damaged, but not with a sword like, ‘I’m seeking revenge.’ Because that just doesn’t interest me.”