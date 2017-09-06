Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and More to Present at 69th Primetime Emmy Awards

Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, who are both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Limited Series for their roles as executive producers on the popular HBO series, will be taking the stage to present, along with Oprah Winfrey, whose made for TV movie, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, is also up for an award.

See the full list of presenters below:

Adam Scott

Alec Baldwin

Allison Janney



Anna Faris

Anthony Anderson

Debra Messing

Eddie Falco

Jason Bateman

Jessica Biel

Jim Parsons

Kumail Nanjiani

Lea Michele

Rashida Jones

Riz Ahmed

Shemar Moore

Tracee Ellis Ross