Nicole Kidman, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and More to Present at 69th Primetime Emmy Awards
Awards season is upon us!
Ahead of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, ET has learned the first group of talent who will be presenting the prestigious accolades to the winners when the award show airs live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Big Little Lies stars Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, who are both nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Limited Series for their roles as executive producers on the popular HBO series, will be taking the stage to present, along with Oprah Winfrey, whose made for TV movie, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, is also up for an award.
See the full list of presenters below:
Adam Scott
Alec Baldwin
Allison Janney
Anna Faris
Anthony Anderson
Debra Messing
Eddie Falco
Jason Bateman
Jessica Biel
Jim Parsons
Kumail Nanjiani
Lea Michele
Rashida Jones
Riz Ahmed
Shemar Moore
Tracee Ellis Ross