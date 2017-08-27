News

Nicole Kidman Poses in a Pool for Sexy Magazine Shoot

By Elizabeth Stanton‍
Nicole Kidman graces the cover of Stellar Magazine
Photo: Nino Munoz for Stockland Martel / Stellar magazine

Could she get any more gorgeous?

Nicole Kidman graced the cover of Stellar magazine, wearing a strapless Alexander Perry gown and standing soaking wet in a pool.

The star turned 50 in June, and opened up on aging in the magazine, saying "I'm just really going, 'OK, this is my life,' and I'm very, very happy to be 50." 

She added, "I think that's what happens with birthdays once you get to a particular age, you're just like, 'Yay, OK, here we go!'"

50 has been a milestone year for Kidman in many ways besides her birthday; she's celebrating an Emmy nomination for Big Little Lies and her 11th anniversary with hubby Keith Urban.

In June, Kidman gushed to ET about her hockey date nights with Urban. "We go as a family, our kids go as well," she said.

Between her nominations and his sweep at the CMT Awards, it's safe to say this happy couple is going strong, and that things are only getting better for Kidman.

