Nicole Kidman Praises Daughter Bella Cruise's 'Very Exciting' T-Shirt Line (Exclusive)

Bella Cruise has the support of her style savvy mother!

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's 25-year-old daughter recently launched the graphic T-shirt line BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise), which showcases her artwork that is inspired "largely from friends, fashion, and music," according to the brand's website.

The T-shirts run for $85 and feature abstract portraits of several women as well as a little creature called "Vega."

On Tuesday, Kidman attended the Calvin Klein runway show as part of New York Fashion Week, and applauded her oldest daughter's latest business venture.

"Very exciting," the 50-year-old actress said in praise of Bella.

When asked if a sense of style runs in the family, Kidman mused, "I don't have a fashion line but I think a love of [style] does, definitely."

Further gushing over her daughter, the Big Little Lies star added, "I think it's such a great way to express [yourself] and Bella is a beautiful drawer as well. She's always been able to draw."

Bella -- along with her 23-year-old brother, Connor -- was adopted by Kidman and Cruise in 2000, just prior to their 2001 divorce.

Hangin with Bellz in London A post shared by Connor Cruise (@theconnorcruise) on Jul 23, 2013 at 5:18am PDT

Although Kidman is usually private about her children, in an interview with DuJour magazine back in 2015, Kidman shared how she keeps in contact with her kids. "I have four children, so to stay in touch with them is very important," said Kidman, who also has two daughters, Faith, 7, and Sunday, 9, with husband Keith Urban.

The Oscar winner also spoke with Women's Weekly in May 2015 about Connor and Bella, praising them for being "generous, kind and hardworking."

She added, "These are traits that I love to see in my children."

Reporting by David Batista.

