Nicole Kidman Reveals Why Winning 2 Emmys Was More Meaningful Than Earning an Oscar
Nicole Kidman is very proud of her recent accomplishments.
The 50-year old actress stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, where she revealed how her two Emmy wins at this year’s 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in September had a much more profound meaning than when she won her Oscar for Best Actress in 2003.
"I was so glad to win the two Emmys, because I have [two] daughters," Kidman said to Colbert. "It was amazing to take home two and go, 'You get one each.'"
Kidman goes on to explain that when she won her Academy Award for her role in The Hours she was going through a tough time in her personal life.
"When I won my Oscar, I was not in a great place in my life. I didn't have a partner to share it with," she said. At the time she was going through a public divorce with Tom Cruise. "I was alone. I sort of ordered some room service, and that was it.”
"I was flailing, emotionally and personally,” she continued, noting that her Emmy win was a completely different experience. “So, to win an Emmy and be in love and have my family…It's amazing. There's something incredible about going home and going, 'Baby! We did it!' And that's what we did."
