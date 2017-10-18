Nicole Kidman Says She's Already 'Dancing Around the Living Room' to Keith Urban's New Music (Exclusive)
Keith Urban has been working on new music since the beginning of the year, and according to his wife, Nicole Kidman, it’s very danceable!
“I’m dancing around the living room to it already,” the 50-year-old actress gushed of the upcoming new album when the duo caught up with ET’s Sophie Schillaci at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Wednesday. “I am like, ‘Put it out!’”
The Oscar-winning actress said she’s been able to to hear how her husband’s new songs have been changing over the months of production, “and it is really fascinating." She raved, “He is such a maestro.”
“The Fighter” singer took the stage at the country music event with fellow honorees Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town, to perform a touching cover of Tom Petty’s “Won’t Back Down.” They dedicated the show to those who have suffered tragedy this year, from the Las Vegas mass shooting, to recent natural disasters and beyond.
“It is such a perfect song for everything that has been happening the last couple months,” Urban told ET. “The strength and fortitude of the country fans is unbelievable so we wanted to acknowledge that so tonight is really all about them.”
In a bit of lighter news, Urban revealed he’d caught up with “Kick the Dust Up” singer Luke Bryan earlier in the day, where they chatted about Bryan’s judging spot on the upcoming reboot of American Idol. “He is having a blast, so I am dying to watch the show!”
So is Urban, who was a judge for the final four seasons of Idol's original run, going to be watching the new show?
“Of course, I love Idol!” he said.
