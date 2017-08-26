Nicole Kidman Stuns in Ruffled Gown at NGV Gala -- See the Pics!

Kidman was reunited with her 1997 Oscars gown at the event, which celebrated NGV's House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture exhibition. The dress, designed by then-Dior creative director John Galliano, made the actress a fashion icon when she arrived at the Academy Awards with then-husband Tom Cruise. The Dior showcase features more than 140 pieces, including Miranda Kerr's wedding dress.