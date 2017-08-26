Nicole Kidman Stuns in Ruffled Gown at NGV Gala -- See the Pics!
Nicole Kidman is absolutely ageless!
The 50-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet at the National Gallery of Victoria Gala in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday.
RELATED: Nicole Kidman Looks Like an Ethereal Dream at 'Top of the Lake: China Girl' Premiere in Australia
Kidman sported a striking gray and pink ruffled gown, accessorizing her look with a chic black belt and sparkly earrings. The blonde beauty wore minimal makeup and let her curled hair flow over her shoulders.
Kidman was reunited with her 1997 Oscars gown at the event, which celebrated NGV's House of Dior: Seventy Years of Haute Couture exhibition. The dress, designed by then-Dior creative director John Galliano, made the actress a fashion icon when she arrived at the Academy Awards with then-husband Tom Cruise. The Dior showcase features more than 140 pieces, including Miranda Kerr's wedding dress.
The Big Little Lies star looks amazing no matter what she wears. See her cowgirl-inspired look for Love magazine in the video below.