Nicole Kidman to Star in New HBO Series ‘The Undoing’

Following the success of Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman has signed on to star in a new HBO limited series, The Undoing.

The network has confirmed to ET that the 50-year-old Australian actress is once again teaming up with David E. Kelley (who also penned BLL) for the psychological thriller, which he will write based on the book You Should Have Known, by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Kidman will star as Grace Sachs, a therapist who is weeks away from publishing her first book when she’s rocked by tragedies including her husband’s disappearance and a gruesome death.

Kelley will also serve as showrunner for the series, while Kidman will also executive produce, alongside Bruna Papandrea (who is the former producing partner of Kidman’s BLL co-star Reese Witherspoon.) A search for a director has commenced.

“David has created another propulsive series with a fascinating, complicated female role at its center,” Kidman said about the role in a statement released to ET. “I’m excited and honored to continue collaborating with HBO and David E. Kelley.”

Kidman and Kelley will also be working together on season two of Big Little Lies, slated to air in 2019.



The series won Kidman the Golden Globe award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television in January. She also took home an Emmy for the role in September 2017.

News of Kidman’s latest project comes as Witherspoon’s next work -- an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s bestseller Little Fires Everywhere -- landed a home at Hulu.

This is crazy: in the 13 months since BIG LITTLE LIES premiered, Witherspoon and Kidman now have multiple projects (as stars *and* EPs) set up at HBO, Apple and Hulu. Two of them announced in last 45 mins! — John Koblin (@koblin) March 13, 2018

