Nicole Kidman Wins First Emmy for 'Big Little Lies,' Delivers Powerful Speech About Domestic Abuse
And the Emmy goes to... Nicole Kidman!
The 50-year-old actress was the victor in one of this year's most stacked categories: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Kidman beat out Carrie Coon, Felicity Huffman, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange and her Big Little Lies co-star, Reese Witherspoon, for the award, but made sure to thank Witherspoon at the beginning of her powerful speech.
"Reese, I share this with you," she expressed, before thanking the Television Academy, HBO and Big Little Lies writer Liane Moriarty.
RELATED: Emmys 2017: The Complete Winners List
"I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling [husband] Keith [Urban], who I ask to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it," she continued, tearing up as she looked at Urban in the audience. "So this is yours. I want my little girls to have this on their shelf, and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mom didn't put me to bed, it's because of this! I got something!'"
"But also I want them to know that sometimes when you're acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message, and this is their contribution and your contribution," she said. "We shone a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I bow down to you."
It was a big night for Big Little Lies, which also won awards for Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard.
RELATED: Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgard on 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: 'We Want to Work Together Again'
ET caught up with Kidman, Witherspoon and more on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, where they gave an update on a possible Big Little Lies season two. See what they said in the video below.