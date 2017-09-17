Nicole Kidman Wins First Emmy for 'Big Little Lies,' Delivers Powerful Speech About Domestic Abuse

"But also I want them to know that sometimes when you're acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message, and this is their contribution and your contribution," she said. "We shone a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more. So thank you, thank you, thank you. I bow down to you."

It was a big night for Big Little Lies, which also won awards for Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard.