Nicole Kidman Wins First-Ever Screen Actors Guild Award: 'Yikes! I'm Crying!'

After six solo nominations, Nicole Kidman won her first ever Screen Actors Guild Award on Sunday. The actress won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie for her work on Big Little Lies and the moment proved particularly emotional for Kidman.

"Yikes! I'm crying," she said onstage as she accepted her trophy. "I'm incredibly nervous, because this is reality colliding with fantasy right now. I was working till 1:00 a.m., which is a fantastic blessing, but I have the flu and I'm playing a pretty out-there, raw character right now, so I've had a little trouble shedding it."

Kidman collected the Emmy and Golden Globe for her turn as Celeste Wright in the HBO series, and the SAG award completes the set. "To receive this at this stage in my life is extraordinary and at this time in the industry when these things are going on," she explained, going on to thank "girlfriends" Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon.

While Kidman gave the obligatory shout out to her husband, Keith Urban, and her family ("I am nothing without you"), she spent the glut of her acceptance speech acknowledging her fellow actresses. "Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, I revere you. I've watched you, and I've learned from you," she explained, also naming Judi Dench and Meryl Streep, among others.

"How wonderful it is that our careers can go beyond 40 years old?" the 50-year-old actress concluded to massive applause. "Twenty years ago, we were pretty washed up by this stage in our lives...We are potent and powerful and viable. I just beg that the industry stays behind us, because our stories are finally being told. It's only the beginning."

Backstage, Kidman shared some details on Destroyer, the role she is currently having trouble shaking "It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to try things and delve into places I haven’t been before," she told ET's Cameron Mathison. "This is a female director, Karyn Kusama, who's really talented, and to be able to be there with her doing this film, it’s what I do. So, I’m happy."

As for how she will celebrate her win, she said, "I feel a little ragged right now and I’m going home to put on my jammies and get into bed. Apparently Urban told her, "'Baby, you have to go home and get into bed now.' We’ve got our little girls waiting at home, so…I’ve gotta get back into bed in a minute."

RELATED CONTENT:

SAG Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

Reese Witherspoon Says Everyone Wants a Role on 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 (Exclusive)

SAG Awards 2018: How the All-Female Presenters Have Spoken Up About Inequality

Related Gallery