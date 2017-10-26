Nicole Kidman Wishes 'Baby Daddy' Keith Urban a Happy 50th Birthday: See the Romantic Pic!
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are the definition of #couplegoals.
Urban turned 50 years old on Thursday, and Kidman took to Facebook to wish her husband a happy birthday.
"Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world," Kidman gushed, alongside a picture of the couple snuggling and holding hands.
Kidman, 50, also mentioned their two daughters, 9-year-old Sunday and 6-year-old Faith.
"We are so lucky that you are ours," she wrote. "Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret."
Urban and Kidman celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in June. ET spoke with Kidman in July, who said she had Urban's "loving arms" to turn to after filming tough Big Little Lies scenes, in which she played an abused woman.
"Luckily, I have a partner who is artistic, so he understands what it takes to support that," she told ET about her rough days filming. "[He] would hold me, and I was really upset at times. Really damaged and really upset and physically and emotionally drained and in pain... Luckily, I have that at home and I also have people I can talk to and get it out."
And of course, Kidman is a huge fan of Urban's craft. ET also spoke with the actress at the CMT Artists of the Year event earlier this month, where she gushed about the country superstar's new music.
“I’m dancing around the living room to it already,” she said about her husband's upcoming new album. “I am like, ‘Put it out!’”
