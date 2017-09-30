Nicole Kidman Writes Powerful Essay About Domestic Violence
Nicole Kidman continues to fight for those affected by domestic violence.
The 50-year-old actress penned a powerful open letter speaking out about gender equality and domestic violence for Porter magazine’s “Incredible Women” issue.
“It never occurred to me that I should be at a disadvantage because I was born a girl,” Kidman wrote in the piece. “The idea that women and men are equal is part of my DNA. I was raised by a strong feminist mother and a fully supportive father.”
“It has guided my choices to often portray strong, independent women who went against the expectations of society. And it has been my driving force to make it in an industry that is still largely run by men,” she added.
The actress, who won an Emmy for her role as Celeste, a victim of domestic violence, in Big Little Lies, as has been working with abuse victims for the past 10 years, pointed to her work with the U.N. to help women facing domestic violence around the world.
"My feminist roots have also led me to U.N. Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador," she added. "It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever."
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.
