Nicole Kidman Writes Powerful Essay About Domestic Violence

The actress, who won an Emmy for her role as Celeste, a victim of domestic violence, in Big Little Lies, as has been working with abuse victims for the past 10 years, pointed to her work with the U.N. to help women facing domestic violence around the world.

"My feminist roots have also led me to U.N. Women and my work as its Goodwill Ambassador," she added. "It is in this role that I come to fully understand the barriers that women around the world are facing. I have focused on lending my voice to women who are survivors of violence. The stories I have heard from them have shaken me to the core and changed me forever."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

