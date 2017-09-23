Nicole Richie Celebrates 36th Birthday By Dancing on Husband Joel Madden's Shoulders -- Watch!

Happy Birthday, Nicole Richie!

The Great News star celebrated her 36th birthday on Thursday and took to Instagram to share a few words of wisdom.

"Ladies let me tell you something," she captioned a video of herself dancing on top of her husband's, Joel Madden, shoulders on Friday. "35 was AMAZING. I found it easier to say no to things that don't serve me, and HELL YES to the things that do."

"I fell in love with the universe, books, and 90s rap all over again, but was able to take it in in such a different way," she continued. "I've let my gardening slip a little, so at 36 I want to get back in touch with nature & growth. Here's to getting older & F-ING LOVING IT."