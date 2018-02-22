Nicole Richie to Guest Star on 'Grace and Frankie' (Exclusive)

Grace and Frankie fans, rejoice!

Nicole Richie will guest star on a season five episode of the Netflix comedy series, ET has learned exclusively. Richie will play Kareena G, a sweet but oh-so-entitled pop star who unexpectedly finds herself in Grace and Frankie’s lives.

Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular heroines, whose lives are suddenly turned upside down when their husbands (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston) reveal they are gay and subsequently leave their wives for each other.

Grace and Frankie costume designer Allyson Fanger told ET at the Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday that Richie's character is a little outside the box. "I had to do a little far reaching, because it's an interesting character. It's a little anime-ish, but she can carry it! She can do anything," Fanger shared. "At the table read, she was so funny. She really flowed so well with the cast."

Richie is the latest notable guest star to board the upcoming season, joining the recently announced RuPaul, who will play Benjamin Le Day, a formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace and Frankie. Previous guest stars have included Lisa Kudrow, Peter Gallagher, Rita Moreno, Wendie Malick, Carrie Preston and Christine Lahti.

The 36-year-old actress and fashionista has been finding her comedy niche as of late. Richie currently stars on Tina Fey's cable news comedy, Great News, as the delightfully vapid co-host of the fictional news program, The Breakdown. Richie is repped by WME, Impression Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Entertainment Law Firm.

Grace & Frankie will return in 2019 on Netflix.

