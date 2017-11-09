Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Looks Identical to Daughter in Throwback Pic: 'Mommy's Twin'
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi had fans doing a double take!
The Jersey Shore star found photos of herself as a little girl, where she looks nearly identical to her 4-year-old daughter, Giovanna.
She hashtagged the posts "MommysMiniMe" and "MommysTwin."
"I cantttt," she captioned the latest split-pic on Wednesday.
The mother-daughter duo also looked like twins on Halloween. Snooki and Giovanna dressed up as bumble bees, while the 29-year-old reality star's husband, Jionni LaValle, and their 5-year-old son, Lorenzo, dressed up as Optimus Prime.
"Optimus Primes with their Bumble Bees," she captioned a family photo from Oct. 31.
