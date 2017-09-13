Fashion

Niki Taylor Brings Adorable Daughter to Marc Jacobs Show While Nicki Minaj Shows Off Major Cleavage

By Emily Krauser‍
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week has been full of adorable mother-daughter duos!

Niki Taylor joined the party on Wednesday, stepping out for the Marc Jacobs fashion show at New York City's Park Avenue Armory with her daughter, Ciel.

The 42-year-old model looked ready for fall in a dark long-sleeved patterned dress, which she paired with black tights and thigh-high boots, while her adorable 8-year-old daughter, whom Taylor shares with husband Burney Lamar, donned a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, baby blue floral skirt and white sneakers.

"Thank you @themarcjacobs and @michael_ariano , such a special moment for me to watch the show with my baby girl 💕💕#marcjacobs #nyfw2017," Taylor wrote on Instagram after the presentation.

Niki Taylor and daughter at NYFW
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Plenty of A-listers joined Taylor in supporting Jacobs, including Nicki Minaj, who showed off some major cleavage in an all-black ensemble that featured a fierce long tuxedo coat with '80s-inspired shoulders and a killer pair of cut-out heels.

Nicki Minaj at NYFW
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Cindy Crawford -- who had a major week launching her own capsule collection and watching daughter Kaia Gerber make her NYFW debut -- checked out the show with husband Rande Gerber.

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford at NYFW
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

And Charli XCX looked fierce in a structured, bell-sleeved gold dress and sky-high patent platforms. 

Charli XCX at NYFW
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski, Dianna Agron, Courtney Love and Zosia Mamet were also in attendance, with Mamet rocking one of the brightest, most summery looks of the evening.

Emily Ratajkowski, Dianna Agron, Courtney Love, Zosia Mamet at Marc Jacobs show
Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

While plenty of celebs are bringing their girls to see the runway shows, quite a few are supporting their kids on the runway. Watch the video below to see Jamie Foxx proudly support his daughter, Corinne, in the Sherri Hill show.

