Niki Taylor Brings Adorable Daughter to Marc Jacobs Show While Nicki Minaj Shows Off Major Cleavage
New York Fashion Week has been full of adorable mother-daughter duos!
Niki Taylor joined the party on Wednesday, stepping out for the Marc Jacobs fashion show at New York City's Park Avenue Armory with her daughter, Ciel.
RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones Takes Lookalike Daughter Carys to NYFW
The 42-year-old model looked ready for fall in a dark long-sleeved patterned dress, which she paired with black tights and thigh-high boots, while her adorable 8-year-old daughter, whom Taylor shares with husband Burney Lamar, donned a Mickey Mouse sweatshirt, baby blue floral skirt and white sneakers.
"Thank you @themarcjacobs and @michael_ariano , such a special moment for me to watch the show with my baby girl 💕💕#marcjacobs #nyfw2017," Taylor wrote on Instagram after the presentation.
Plenty of A-listers joined Taylor in supporting Jacobs, including Nicki Minaj, who showed off some major cleavage in an all-black ensemble that featured a fierce long tuxedo coat with '80s-inspired shoulders and a killer pair of cut-out heels.
Cindy Crawford -- who had a major week launching her own capsule collection and watching daughter Kaia Gerber make her NYFW debut -- checked out the show with husband Rande Gerber.
RELATED: Cindy Crawford’s Model Daughter Kaia Gerber Makes Her Runway Debut
And Charli XCX looked fierce in a structured, bell-sleeved gold dress and sky-high patent platforms.
Emily Ratajkowski, Dianna Agron, Courtney Love and Zosia Mamet were also in attendance, with Mamet rocking one of the brightest, most summery looks of the evening.
MORE: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Hamlin Makes NYFW Runway Debut
While plenty of celebs are bringing their girls to see the runway shows, quite a few are supporting their kids on the runway. Watch the video below to see Jamie Foxx proudly support his daughter, Corinne, in the Sherri Hill show.