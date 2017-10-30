Nikki Bella and Vanessa Lachey Dish on Surprising 'DWTS' Eliminations: 'It's Bittersweet' (Exclusive)

"I think it may in a few days," she added. "It's sad and it's unfortunate, because I just truly have loved my time here. I've loved this journey that I've been on, I've loved learning how to dance, I've loved meeting Artem and getting to know him and spending time with him."

"This place is amazing, and I'm just so grateful, but I'm glad that I got to experience all of this," she added.

For their performance on Monday, Bella and Chigvintsev danced a jive routine set to the classic tune "I Put a Spell on You," which earned them a 24 out of 30, tying them with Lachey and Chmerkovskiy for the lowest score of the night.

However, throughout her time on DWTS, Bella has often opened up about showing a softer, more elegant side of herself that she's never presented before, and how the experience made her a more open person.

"[I've learned] that it's OK to be uncomfortable and go out of your comfort zone. When you think you can't, you totally can," Bella told ET. "It's OK to be silly and make fun of yourself, but as long as you're having fun, that's all that matters."