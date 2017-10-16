Nikki Bella’s Doctor Says It’s Time for Her to Give Up Wrestling (Exclusive)

Have we seen the last of Nikki Bella in the ring?

ET has your first look at this week’s episode of Total Bellas, which finds Nikki back at her doctor’s office in hopes of getting cleared to compete at WrestleMania 2017. The 33-year-old previously injured her neck in 2016, returning to the ring seven months after undergoing an initial surgery to fuse her spine.

“I’m afraid that you actually herniated above the fusion,” her doctor says, showing Nikki an X-ray of her neck.

“It’s become like a domino effect,” he notes. “You cannot deny that you have a condition with the spine. I’m afraid that, if you keep doing what you’re doing, this gonna end up in another surgery. Or even worse, bodily injury … the first time, God gave you a chance to do that, so how much can you push? You have to understand, there is a risk.”