Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Address Birth Control Controversy: 'We Chose Together to Have a Baby'

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are defending the way they decided to start a family.

The couple found themselves the subject of controversy after Reed revealed in a recent interview that Somerhalder "threw out all my birth control pills" without her knowledge.

"We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control," Somerhalder said on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast. "By the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all those suckers out."

After fans criticized the actor for throwing out his wife's birth control behind her back, Reed took to Twitter on Saturday to clarify that it was both of their decisions to start a family.