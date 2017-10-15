Nikki Reed Glams Up and Shows Off Her 'Hot Date' -- Her Breast Pump!

New mom Nikki Reed headed out to a glitzy Hollywood event on Saturday, but the actress had a “third wheel” tagging along -- her breast pump!

The former Twilight star, who welcomed her first child with actor Ian Somerhalder in July, humorously took to Instagram to share a snap of herself en-route to the Variety’s Power of Women gala with her breast pump in tow.

“On my way to present at @variety 's #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date,” she captioned the photo. “Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel.”

Reed attended the event to present an award to animal rights activist and former boxer Chrissy Beckle. The doting mom looked fabulous in a ruffled, paisley dress with cutaways around her midriff.