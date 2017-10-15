Nikki Reed Glams Up and Shows Off Her 'Hot Date' -- Her Breast Pump!
New mom Nikki Reed headed out to a glitzy Hollywood event on Saturday, but the actress had a “third wheel” tagging along -- her breast pump!
The former Twilight star, who welcomed her first child with actor Ian Somerhalder in July, humorously took to Instagram to share a snap of herself en-route to the Variety’s Power of Women gala with her breast pump in tow.
“On my way to present at @variety 's #powerofwomen luncheon and this is my hot date,” she captioned the photo. “Kidding. I have another hot date. But this thing is definitely our third wheel.”
Reed attended the event to present an award to animal rights activist and former boxer Chrissy Beckle. The doting mom looked fabulous in a ruffled, paisley dress with cutaways around her midriff.
She later posted a photo of the book We Should All Be Feminists, noting there was “no better time” to be surrounded by women who aren’t afraid to speak their minds given the current political and social climate.
“With everything that is going on right now - the current state of our country - the man we are now calling our President- the devastating natural disasters - the downfall of one of the most iconic men in Hollywood (hard to use those words when talking about someone so vile) - there is certainly a lot to talk about and it goes without saying there is no better time to sit in a room full of intelligent, powerful and articulate women who aren't afraid to say what's on their mind,” she captioned the pic.
