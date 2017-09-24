Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Present Together at EMA Awards After Apologizing for Birth Control Controversy
A little controversy isn't keeping these two down.
On Saturday, Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attended the 2017 Environmental Media Association Awards, shortly after addressing their controversial comments on how they started their family, which some fans found troubling.
The couple came under fire after an interview on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy podcast where Somerhalder said, "We decided that we wanted to have children together, and it was just time. But unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn't realize that I was going to go in her purse and take out her birth control."
Fans criticized the actor for tossing out his wife's brith control behind her back, but Reed took to Twitter on Saturday with a joint statement from the couple to clarify the controversy.
"We never expect a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant, a goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of the start of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter," she and Somerhalder wrote. "However, if this somehow sheds a light on a topic that definitely needs mainstream attention, then we are grateful for the unintended consequence."
"It's a shame that outlets chose this as their way into a very serious discussion, as we are certainly not qualified to be the faces of this topic," they concluded. "We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end."
Reed and Somerhalder welcomed their daughter, Bodhi, in July. And they were all smiles at the environmental awards ceremony -- where they presented the Reality Television award to Fox & National Geographic's Years of Living Dangerously -- as Somerhalder looked ready to plant a kiss on his wife of two years on the red carpet.
According to People, Reed saw the event as an opportunity for some couple time. "When you have a baby you’re supposed to take advantage of date night!" she said.
Somerhalder added, "We’re on a date! We have an 8-week-old!"
