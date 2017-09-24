Nikki Reed & Ian Somerhalder Present Together at EMA Awards After Apologizing for Birth Control Controversy

Fans criticized the actor for tossing out his wife's brith control behind her back, but Reed took to Twitter on Saturday with a joint statement from the couple to clarify the controversy.

"We never expect a lighthearted interview we did poking fun at EACH OTHER and how WE chose together to get pregnant, a goofy moment in Barcelona with our two best friends and the anticipation of the start of our journey together as we went from two to three, to turn into something representing a very serious matter," she and Somerhalder wrote. "However, if this somehow sheds a light on a topic that definitely needs mainstream attention, then we are grateful for the unintended consequence."

"It's a shame that outlets chose this as their way into a very serious discussion, as we are certainly not qualified to be the faces of this topic," they concluded. "We are two happily married people who chose TOGETHER to have a baby. The end."