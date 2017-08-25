Nikki Reed Shows Off Insanely Toned Figure Just 1 Month After Having a Baby -- See Her Intense Yoga Pic!
Apparently, acrobatic yoga does wonders!
Nikki Reed shared a pic of herself working out with her brother to Instagram on Friday, where just one month after welcoming her first child, daughter Bodhi, with husband Ian Somerhalder, the Twilight star rocked a super toned tummy and fit figure.
MORE: Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder Reportedly Welcome First Child!
“‘Hey brother stay away from my uterus.’ Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum 😂 Also 📷cred...our Mom,” the 29-year-old actress captioned the pic. “She still thinks everything we do is super cool. Thanks mom.”
“Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch. Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :),” she added. “Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you.”
MORE: New Dad Ian Somerhalder Pens Sweet Note to Wife and 'Amazing Mom' Nikki Reed
Certainly doesn’t seem like a basic pose to us!
Watch the video below for more on Reed and Somerhalder’s baby.