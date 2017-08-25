Nikki Reed Shows Off Insanely Toned Figure Just 1 Month After Having a Baby -- See Her Intense Yoga Pic!

“‘Hey brother stay away from my uterus.’ Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum 😂 Also 📷cred...our Mom,” the 29-year-old actress captioned the pic. “She still thinks everything we do is super cool. Thanks mom.”

“Ps This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch. Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :),” she added. “Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you.”