EXCLUSIVE: Nnamdi Asomugha Steps Into the Spotlight With ‘Crown Heights’

In the decade since Asomugha made his acting debut in a scene on the CW sitcom The Game, he’s slowly built a resume of bit roles in Friday Night Lights, Leverage and Kroll Show, all of which were filmed during off-seasons. “There was no real sort of focus,” he says, admitting that since retiring he’s been able fully focus on Hollywood. “I was able to go right into becoming a student and training and learning. For it now to be three years later, it feels like I’m starting to get a little bit of momentum.”

That surge has largely been spurred by his offscreen career behind the scenes. With his production company iAm21 Entertainment, Asomugha has produced or financed Netflix’s Beasts of No Nation; Halfway starring The Blind Side breakout Quinton Aaron; the Sundance hit Patti Cake$; and the upcoming Harriet Tubman biopic starring Cynthia Erivo. Crown Heights, which he signed on to as a producer after he was able to securing filming in New York City, is essentially Asomugha’s debut; it’s certainly his first true showcase as a performer and will be the driver of his acting career moving forward.

In the film, he plays Carl King, who spends much of the story banging on doors and filing appeal after appeal, hoping that someone will take notice of Colin Warner’s wrongful conviction. He eventually teaches himself the law, and with the help of William Robedee (Bill Camp), is able to get the verdict overturned.