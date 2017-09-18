Nobody Is Prouder of Nicole Kidman’s Emmys 2017 Win Than Husband Keith Urban
Step aside, Reese Witherspoon, because Keith Urban was Nicole Kidman’s No. 1 fan at the 2017 Emmys on Sunday night! The 49-year-old country music star was bursting with pride throughout the evening as his wife of 11 years went on to win her first-ever Emmy Award for her raw performance in Big Little Lies.
Urban couldn’t take his eyes off Kidman, 50, as the pair walked the red carpet together, shared a series of smooches, and physically could not break apart after her big win.
And when Kidman took the stage to accept the award, Urban was on the verge of tears as she spoke about their family and his sacrifice for her.
“I also am a mother and wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So this is yours,” she said, as the camera cut to an emotional Urban. “I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’”
The “Wasted Time” singer also tweeted, “SOOOOOOO proud of you baby - and Reese and ALL the BLL family!!!!!!! - KU #Emmys.”
Prior to snagging her win, Kidman spoke with ET’s Nancy O’Dell on the red carpet about the fan reception for the hit HBO mini-series.
“This journey has been far, far more than we ever have thought,” she dished. “I mean, we hoped, we thought it would be good, but we didn’t think it would connect in this way.”
