Nobody Is Prouder of Nicole Kidman’s Emmys 2017 Win Than Husband Keith Urban

And when Kidman took the stage to accept the award, Urban was on the verge of tears as she spoke about their family and his sacrifice for her.

“I also am a mother and wife. I have two little girls, Sunny and Faith, and my darling Keith, who I asked to help me pursue this artistic path and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So this is yours,” she said, as the camera cut to an emotional Urban. “I want my little girls to have this on their shelf and to go, ‘Every time my mama didn’t put me to bed, it’s because of this. I got something!’”