Norman Reedus Causes Trouble With 'Walking Dead' Co-Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Season 2 of 'RIDE' (Exclusive)
Need to mess something up? Recruit Jeffrey Dean Morgan!
Norman Reedus teams up with none other than Negan himself to help "vandalize" a giant mural of his face on the season two premiere of his show, RIDE With Norman Reedus.
The 48-year-old actor and motorcycle aficionado couldn't help but cause a little trouble with his Walking Dead co-star -- and only ET has the exclusive clip.
"Let's do this! Let's find this thing!" Reedus exclaims before riding up to a huge mural of his face in Spain. "Oh, there it is!"
"We can't vandalize that!" Morgan yells -- but there's no stopping Reedus.
"Oh yes we can!" he says, before snapping a "cute" pic of Morgan in front of the mural and going to town defiling his own face with tape.
A pair of glasses, a rogue tongue and a "3D booger" later -- well, see the result for yourself in the video player above.
Season two of RIDE with Norman Reedus kicks off with a two-night premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, as Reedus and Morgan ride through Spain, from Barcelona to the Falles festival in Valencia. The series returns to its regular time slot with an episode featuring Dave Chappelle on Monday, Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC.
