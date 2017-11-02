Norman Reedus Causes Trouble With 'Walking Dead' Co-Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Season 2 of 'RIDE' (Exclusive)

Need to mess something up? Recruit Jeffrey Dean Morgan!

Norman Reedus teams up with none other than Negan himself to help "vandalize" a giant mural of his face on the season two premiere of his show, RIDE With Norman Reedus.

The 48-year-old actor and motorcycle aficionado couldn't help but cause a little trouble with his Walking Dead co-star -- and only ET has the exclusive clip.

"Let's do this! Let's find this thing!" Reedus exclaims before riding up to a huge mural of his face in Spain. "Oh, there it is!"