Normani Kordei Assures Fans Fifth Harmony Isn't Breaking Up: 'That Wasn't Even a Thought' (Exclusive)

As Kordei pointed out, one of the biggest reasons that they're so successful is that the four remaining members fiercely support one another. Even though she is currently working on her own personal ventures, every other woman in the group is as well, and they cheer each other on. Jane just released "Boom Boom," her new single with Daddy Yankee, RedOne and French Montana, Jauregui has already put out solo music, and Kordei says Brooke is working on new music as well.



"It's really special to have a group of women that are confident enough in ourselves that we can be confident in the next person... It's just cool that we can all support each other, not because we're forced to or we have to, but because we genuinely love each other and we're happy. We know that we came into the group as individuals, so we allow each other that individual freedom, but still remembering that the group is [important]."



Plus, if you're going through a stressful moment, there's something to be said about having three girls who've become like family by your side more often than not.



"There's never a dull moment. I'm so grateful that I was able to go through it with other women that have the same passion as me and work ethic," Kordei tells ET. "We are like sisters. There are so many things we don't agree on, but at the end of the day, we're all family-oriented, and we have morals and values that we stand by, and we have enough respect for each other to allow each other to grow, make mistakes, and we pick each other right back up."