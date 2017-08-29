North West Adorably Sings 'You Are So Beautiful' to Mom Kim Kardashian -- Watch!

In the video, North is sitting next to Kim at a table, snuggled up in her arms as she sings, "You are so beautiful, can't you see?"

While totally confident at the beginning, Northie, clad in an "In Memory of Aaliyah" T-shirt, appears to get a little camera shy towards the end, slipping low into her chair to hide her smiling face.

"You are so sweet," Kim gushes.