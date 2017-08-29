North West Adorably Sings 'You Are So Beautiful' to Mom Kim Kardashian -- Watch!
Kim Kardashian West is feeling the love!
The reality star took to Snapchat on Monday, posting an adorable video of her and husband Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter, North, serenading her to a song.
WATCH: Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie O in Photo Shoot With North West, Talks Raising a Biracial Daughter
In the video, North is sitting next to Kim at a table, snuggled up in her arms as she sings, "You are so beautiful, can't you see?"
While totally confident at the beginning, Northie, clad in an "In Memory of Aaliyah" T-shirt, appears to get a little camera shy towards the end, slipping low into her chair to hide her smiling face.
"You are so sweet," Kim gushes.
WATCH: North West Gives Her First Interview, Answers Questions From Britney Spears' Sons and Penelope Disick
The precious post came just a few hours after North's first-ever interview was released. Published by Interview magazine, the article featured questions posed by everyone from Kaia Gerber to North's cousin, Penelope Disick.
Hear her get candid on being a big sister to brother Saint, family nicknames, pizza and more in the video below!