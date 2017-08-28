North West Gives Her First Interview, Answers Questions From Britney Spears' Sons and Cousin Penelope Disick
North West gets candid with Interview magazine and her peers.
In her first interview ever, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's 4-year-old daughter adorably answers a series of questions posed by everyone from Kaia Gerber to her cousin, Penelope Disick. She even did some artwork for the magazine.
Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, asks North what she loves most about being a big sister to her 1-year-old brother, Saint. "Giving him toy trucks," she says. "And I gave him a big toy bear."
As for her family nickname, North says they call her "Bubs."
She also reveals what she likes on her pizza, exclaiming, "Just cheese! Cheese, cheese -- everywhere cheese."
Britney Spears' sons, Sean and Jayden Federline, are among those who presented North with questions and were interested in finding out her favorite TV show, her favorite song and her favorite dress. She notes that Shimmer and Shine is the show she loves the most, Kanye's song, "Amazing," is "so amazing" and her favorite dress is purple.
North goes on to tell Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown that her favorite Disney princess is Jasmine from Aladdin, and for her next birthday party, she wants "all the princesses to come over!" As for who is her best friend, North adorably replies, "Mama."
When it's Penelope's turn to ask a few questions, she's more concerned about making future plans with her cousin. "Can we have a baking party?" Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's 5-year-old daughter inquires.
"We can make rainbow princess cake!" North exclaims, later adding in her interview that her favorite color is "rainbow."
