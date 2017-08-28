North West Gives Her First Interview, Answers Questions From Britney Spears' Sons and Cousin Penelope Disick

Gerber, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, asks North what she loves most about being a big sister to her 1-year-old brother, Saint. "Giving him toy trucks," she says. "And I gave him a big toy bear."

As for her family nickname, North says they call her "Bubs."

She also reveals what she likes on her pizza, exclaiming, "Just cheese! Cheese, cheese -- everywhere cheese."