*NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Welcomes First Child -- Find Out His Name!
Chris Kirkpatrick is a dad!
The *NSYNC singer welcomed his first child with wife Karly on Tuesday, a baby boy named Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick.
"So proud of @MagicKar! She is the real Wonder Woman!" Chris tweeted alongside the first picture of his baby boy. "Welcome our new edition Nash Dylan Kirkpatrick!!!!"
Chris and Karly revealed they were expecting in March, and in May, announced they were having a baby boy. The couple has since documented their pregnancy on social media, with Karly tweeting a picture of her bare belly last Wednesday.
"Alright little guy we are ready for you!!! Any day now!!! #BabyNash #letsgo #cantwaittoholdyou #soexcited @IamCKirkpatrick," she captioned the snap.
Kirkpatrick's bandmate Justin Timberlake joined the dad club two years ago, when he and Jessica Biel welcomed their son, Silas. See more in the video below.