Nun Involved in Katy Perry Legal Battle Dies in Court

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman of the Archidiocese of Los Angeles has died.

The 89-year-old nun involved in a legal battle over the sale of a convent that Katy Perry tried to purchase died on Friday. She collapsed during a court hearing related to the case in Los Angeles, according to CBS News.

Sister Catherine and another nun lived in the 8-acre convent in Los Feliz as Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary for four decades. In 2015, they tried to sell the property for $15.5 million to restaurant owner Dana Hollister, who planned to turn the convent into a boutique hotel.

In 2016, a judge ruled that the nuns' sale to Hollister was invalid, paving the way for Perry to purchase the property. And last December, a jury ordered that Hollister pay almost $10 million in compensatory damages to the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Perry for interfering in the Archdiocese's sale of the property to the "Swish Swish" singer.

In an interview with ET in 2015, Sister Catherine told ET that she didn't think Perry was the right person to maintain the legacy of the convent.

"After she spoke [about] her lifestyle, and what we have been teaching for years and our older sisters have been teaching, and what we believe in, [she] just did not fit," she said.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Nuns Explain Why They're Not OK With Katy Perry's Bid to Buy L.A. Convent

Katy Perry Wears a Onesie With Orlando Bloom's Face

Katy Perry Says She's Ready for a 'Soul Overhaul' After 'Killing Her Ego' This Past Year