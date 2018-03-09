OJ Simpson Gives a 'Hypothetical' Account of the Night Nicole Brown Simpson Was Killed

In 2006, O.J. Simpson gave an interview where he opened up about the night that his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman were killed.

On Sunday, Fox will air the two-hour special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?, which will feature the never-before-seen interview with publisher Judith Regan in which Simpson gives a "hypothetical" account of what occurred on the evening of June 12, 1994. At the time, the sit-down was in promotion of Simpson's book, If I Did It, that Regan edited.

In 1995, Simpson was found not guilty in the murders of Goldman and his ex-wife, though two years later, he was found liable for their deaths in a civil trial, and was ordered to pay over $33 million to the families of the victims.

"It's not easy to discuss," he says when asked to talk about that night. In his "hypothetical" scenario, Simpson says a man named Charlie told him that something was "going on" at Brown's house and he thought, "Well, whatever is going on over there has got to stop."

In another preview for the special, Simpson continues, "I do remember I grabbed the knife. I do remember that portion."

He adds, "Where are the bloody clothes? You got to get rid of the bloody clothes."

Further talking about the blood, Simpson says, "We've all seen the grisly pictures after. So, yeah, I think everything would have been covered in blood."