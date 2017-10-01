O.J. Simpson Released From Prison After 9 Years

Simpson was sent to prison in Nevada for a botched hotel-room heist of sports memorabilia 12 years after he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Although Simpson apologized for the attempted robbery, he did defend his actions. "It was my property I wasn't there to steal from anybody and I would never ever pull a weapon on anybody," he said at a July parole hearing. "I've basically spent a conflict-free life."

Simpson is looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a steak and some seafood, and moving back to Florida, his lawyer said recently. Simpson also plans to get an iPhone and get reacquainted with technology that was in its infancy when he was sent to prison in 2008.

Close friend Tom Scotto, who lives in Naples, Florida, has offered to have Simpson live at his house, but he has not responded to messages from The Associated Press in recent days about whether a plan was finalized. Simpson lost his home near Miami to foreclosure in 2012.

