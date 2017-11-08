Is Old Taylor Swift Really 'Dead'? A 'Reputation' Rundown!

Given the Reputation tracklist (which we’re about to dive into), it’s likely not every song will be as rejoiceful as "Call It What You Want," but if "Taylor Swift the world-builder" is constructing a narrative arc to this record, it's very likely the endgame of this story is for Swift to drop this fixation on those who, she feels, have wronged her, as well as how the media sees her, and rediscover who she is, what she loves and what truly makes her happy.



Last note: If you think closely, this record then runs largely parallel to Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy -- which many believe saved his career following his infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards "mic-grabbing moment" onstage with Swift.



On the album's lead single, "Power," West raps, "I just needed time alone with my own thoughts / Got treasures in my mind but couldn't open up my own vault."



"I don’t like you," says Swift on "Look What You Made Me Do." But as it turns out, when it comes to artistic process, the two may not be all that different!



But we digress… onto those unreleased tracks!