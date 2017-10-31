Olivia Benson Faces Another Emotional Challenge on 'Law & Order: SVU' (Exclusive Clip)

While she navigates a tenuous relationship with Sheila and has doubts about her intentions, Benson still has to give her full attention to the Special Victims Unit. “It will get uncomfortable,” Shields told ET during a visit to the set about her character’s presence in Benson’s life, with Hargitay adding that “it's an amazing arc and a very powerful one. It’s a very dark and painful one.”

This week’s episode (“Unintended Consequences”) looks to be yet another emotional test of Benson’s commitment to her job versus her responsibilities and feelings of being a mother. In ET’s exclusive first look at the episode, Benson tries to comfort the parents of a teenage girl found dead after entering a high-end rehab center: