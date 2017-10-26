Olivia Colman Replaces Claire Foy in 'The Crown' Season 3 and 4

There's a new queen in town!

Olivia Colman will replace Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four of The Crown, a source close to the production confirms to ET.

Foy, who won a Golden Globe earlier this year for her performance in season one of the drama, was originally cast to play the young Queen for only two seasons, as each season roughly follows a decade in the Queen's life.

Season two will focus on the Queen's marriage and empire as it begins to crumble. It will also see the return of Matt Smith as Prince Philip and Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret. Matthew Goode joins the show as Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong-Jones.